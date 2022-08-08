CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A familiar face in the East Tennessee animal rescue industry has made a move to a neighboring county. Anderson County announced its new director of Animal Care & Control.

The Anderson County mayor’s office on Monday said that Damon McKenna, of Knoxville, started Thursday in his new position as director of Anderson County Animal Care & Control. McKenna recently worked as the community adoption coordinator at Young-Williams Animal Center and has 26 years of animal welfare experience.

“I am very excited to have Damon join our team,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said in a news release. “He brings many areas of expertise to our organization, including shelter management, veterinary technician experience, as well as vast adoption coordination experience. He also brings experience in the areas of public outreach and education. I look forward to working with him to advance our Animal Care & Control program in Anderson County.”

Prior to his six years of work at Young Williams Animal Center, McKenna worked as an assistant manager at Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley; he also spent more than a dozen years working as a veterinary technician in both Tennessee and in Alaska.

Earlier this year, residents in Anderson County raised concerns to county commissioners over animal shelter operations. The commissioners had said they would create an advisory committee for the shelter after many of the allegations were pointed at the former director of the shelter.

Now, the new director McKenna says he has aspirations to see animal welfare go further.