New doughnut shop coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new donut shop is coming to North Knoxville.
Leon Williams Contractors say they are partnering with Z Creative Group to turn this historic building in the 700-block of North Broadway into a donut shop at the intersection of Lamar Street.
We’re told the donut shop is expected to open this spring.
