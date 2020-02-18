New doughnut shop coming to North Knoxville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new donut shop is coming to North Knoxville.

Leon Williams Contractors say they are partnering with Z Creative Group to turn this historic building in the 700-block of North Broadway into a donut shop at the intersection of Lamar Street.

We’re told the donut shop is expected to open this spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter