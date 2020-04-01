Coronavirus: New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – People living in Greene County now have another option to get tested for COVID-19.

A drive-thru testing site has been set up at the Greeneville Greene County Public Health Department. It’s located at 810 West Church Street in Greeneville.

“We’re trying to increase testing across the region, so the two places we’re going to have drive-thru testing will be Washington County and Greene County and eventually expanding soon to include Hawkins County and Carter County,” said Dr. David Kirschke of the Northeast Regional Health Department.

Dr. Kirschke said the National Guard has sent a medical team to assist with testing at the Greeneville Greene County Public Health Department. He said they will administer the tests.

“We are sending those to a private lab, for the most part, to come back within 48 to 72 hours,” he said. “Currently, people at high-risk that we are testing through the state laboratory, they’re coming back within 24 to 28 hours.”

Dr. Kirscke said the site plans on being open as long as necessary. He also discussed the availability of rapid testing.

“I don’t anticipate anytime soon that will occur in our area,” he said, “especially in sites outside of hospitals.”

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison continues to urge residents to be cautious.

“As more testing becomes available and we test wider numbers of people, then the numbers of those we discover to be infected will increase,” said Morrison. “Pause, ask yourself, is what I’m doing, is what I’m about to do, is where I’m going, is it necessary.”

Health officials said you must call ahead to be screened and pre-approved. The number is (423) 979-4689.

The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.