KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A $500,000 grant has been given to help place more electric vehicle charging stations along East Tennessee interstates.

The grant came from the Appalachian Regional Commission to the Seven States Power Corporation in an effort to encourage drivers to go electric while bringing more EV-driving visitors into East Tennessee.

Three locations have been picked along I-75 and I-81 in Athens, Morristown, and Greeneville. The map below shows the locations of the new chargers along with the current charging sites. The new stations would have two or four chargers each.

“Seven States works with our member-owner LPCs and a wide variety of strategic partners to design, develop, and deploy new technology to move the Tennessee Valley forward,” said Betsey Kirk McCall, President & CEO of Seven States. “This significant grant allows Seven States to deliver additional support to our member-owners who are bringing exciting new technologies such as electric vehicles to their communities.”

Seven States plans to coordinate with the Athens Utilities Board, Greeneville Light and Power System, and Morristown Utility Commission to install and maintain the charging stations. The nonprofit is owned by local power companies throughout the Tennessee Valley.