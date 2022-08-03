KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More fresh fruits and vegetables are heading to children in Knox County thanks to funding from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation which works to reduce the number of undernourished children in the community.

The funding will go to support the Knox County Health Department’s N.E.A.T. Harvest initiative that began in January 2022. The initiative is a part of KCHD’s Nutrition Education Activity Training (N.E.A.T.) program which works to address childhood food and nutrition insecurity.

“This spring, the N.E.A.T. Harvest program served 120 students and their families each month,” said Abigail Ford, registered dietician nutritionist at KCHD. “With the generous support of the Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation, we hope to increase our capacity to more students and their families this fall.”

N.E.A.T. Harvest is a partnership between KCHD, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and afterschool organizations including the YMCA of East Tennessee, Shora Foundation, and the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation.

Each month, Second Harvest brings boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to participating afterschool programs. Students are then given the boxes to take home and enjoy with their families. Students will also receive recipe ideas and tips for how to use the fruits and vegetables at home.

N.E.A.T. started as a way to childhood obesity by educating students about healthy eating. It now reaches more than 1,000 children in afterschool sites. Throughout the school year, volunteers lead interactive discussions and games centered on healthy eating and physical activity. To learn more about the program, click here.