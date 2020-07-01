New glove translates sign language into speech in real time

(CNN) – Scientists have developed a glove that can translate sign language into speech in real time, allowing deaf people to communicate directly with anyone, without needing a translator.

The gloves have sensors along the four fingers an thumb that help them identify words, phrases or letters in American sign language.

The signals are then sent to a smartphone app, which translates the signals into spoken words at about one word per second.

The researchers also put adhesive sensors on teh faces of people testing the device, which captured the facial expressions taht are part of the American sign language.

The research from UCLA was published in the Journal Nature Electronics.