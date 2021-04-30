New hanging pots and ground planters line downtown Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Parks and Recreation Department employees are placing new hanging pots and ground planters in the downtown areas as a part of the Downtown Streetscape Project.

(Photo via City of Sevierville) 54 new poles were placed, each with its own hanging basket. In addition, the baskets all have self-watering technology. They are expected to save approximately $6,700 annually in labor and materials costs. (Photo via City of Sevierville)

The flowers used were all grown by the Parks and Recreation Department in greenhouses located at City Park. The flowers are expected to bloom from April to October each year.