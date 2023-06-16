KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new principal has been appointed at Hardin Valley Academy after the former principal was placed on administrative leave.

Mitchell Cox will start as principal of Hardin Valley Academy in July 2023. Cox started working with Knox County Schools in 2017 as the principal of Halls Elementary School. He is currently Supervisor of Employee Relations for Knox County Schools.

According to the release from KCS, he previously taught at Sullivan North High School for seven years then in 2012, he became a teacher and administrative assistant at Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee. He has a bachelor’s degree in History from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment from Walden University, and an Educational Leadership license from Union College according to KCS.

Dr. Rob Speas was the previous Hardin Valley principal. He was placed on administrative leave in April 2023 after a gas leak at the school. Accoridng to a spokesperson with KSC, Speas is still on administrative leave.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office would later share that the gas leak was believed to have been an “intentional act” and a custodian who worked at the school was arrested.

On April 4, Rysewyk announced that the Asst. Superintendent of Business and Talent Jennifer Hemmelgarm will conduct a formal review of the incident.

The main focuses of the review are “the actions taken by the school and district leaders in response to the incident” and “the protocols and procedures in place to address similar situations should arrive again.”