(WIVB) — A new Harry Potter mobile game called “Wizards Unite” is being released on Friday.

The augmented reality game makes fictional characters appear on peoples’ phones as if they existed in the real “muggle” world.

Users will play the roles of wizards whose tasks include casting spells and teleporting themselves.

The game is free, but players will have the option to buy in-game currency.

Experts estimate players could spend up to $100 million in the first month.