New Harvest Park Farmers Market returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The farmers market at New Harvest Park is opening for the season Thursday.

It’s a chance to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables while supporting locally-owned small businesses.

This year you’ll have an opportunity to get some money off those purchases with “Nourish Move,” a walking program where shoppers at the market can track their steps to earn, ‘produce bucks.’

You can then redeem produce bucks at the market for cash off purchases.

Face masks are required for everyone ages 12 and older. Organizers ask visitors not eat or drink inside the market and to observe social distancing.

The New Harvest Farmer’s Market kicks off Thursday and will be open every Thursday through September 30. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m.