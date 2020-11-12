New healthcare facility coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Another sign of growth in Morristown is that of a new healthcare facility, which is in the works.

On Wednesday, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Covenant Health announced plans to open a new facility to help meet the growing needs in the community.

The 50,000-square-foot building will be known as Morristown-Hamblen West. The estimated $37 million facility will be located on Merchant’s Greene Boulevard.

Officials say there are plans for a free standing emergency department and diagnostic center along with physician offices. The facility will be built at the end of a new four-lane highway, connecting Morristown to Exit 4 off of Interstate 81.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring, with an anticipated opening date sometimes in 2022.

Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg noted in a press release that a new emergency and diagnostic facility also will help with space availability at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, which is located on West 4th North Street.

