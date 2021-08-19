New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for past sexist comments made on his podcast

Mike Richards and producing team accept the Outstanding Game Show award for ‘The Price is Right’ onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Mike Richards, the new host of “Jeopardy!,” is apologizing for sexist comments he made on his podcast following a report from The Ringer.

Richards, an executive producer for “Jeopardy!” “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal,” was accused of pregnancy discrimination in a 2010 lawsuit.

The Ringer also reviewed his podcast, recorded in his office at “The Price is Right.” Over the course of the 41 episodes of “The Randum Show,” Richards frequently commented on women’s wardrobes and even one female employee’s weight. On the podcasts, he also asked a female assistant and a female cohost if they ever took nude photos, the Ringer reported. He referred to his cohost as a “booth ho.”

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in a statement.

“The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.”

Richards was one of many guests hosts, which included “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton, legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant Ken Jennings and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as the show searched for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.

It was recently revealed that Richards would handle the daily duties behind the podium while “Big Bang Theory” actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik would do primetime tournaments. The decision to go with the show’s EP left many fans scratching their heads and saying he basically gave himself the job.