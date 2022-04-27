KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas announced her retirement last fall, the city has been searching for her replacement. Now, WVUE in New Orleans is reporting that a member of their police force is stepping down to take the job.

Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel is a 25-year veteran of New Orleans law enforcement.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office said Tuesday afternoon that they “have no official comment at this time,” but added that Kincannon hopes to announce her pick for the job before Sunday, May 1.

Noel began his law enforcement career in 1997 in New Orleans, where he would work up the ranks until becoming the Deputy Superintendent in May 2020 according to his Linkedin. He graduated from Loyola University with a MA in Criminal Justice/ Law Enforcement Administration in 2007.

In 2021, he was the recipient of the Gary Hayes Award from the Police Executive Research Forum (P.E.R.F.), which honors an officer in a leadership role who shows “imagination, creativity, resourcefulness, and initiative in the design or implementation of new approaches to policing.”

NOPD said his role in designing and teaching the EPIC (Ethical Policing Is Courageous) and ABLE (Active Bystandersship for Law Enforcement) programs shows why he deserved the award and recognition. These programs have been used across the country to help lead to better policing and community relations according to the New York Times which spoke with Noel shortly after the death of George Floyd.

In January 2022, Noel was among finalists for Chattanooga’s police chief. He was not chosen for the role, instead another finalist, Celeste Murphy would be picked and became the city’s first female chief of police.

The search for Knoxville’s new chief began shortly after Thomas announced her retirement in November 2021. In January, the city held several public input meetings to find out what the community wanted in the new chief. Shortly after those meetings, the job posting would officially open and police officers from around the country were invited to apply. According to Knoxville Police, 39 people applied.