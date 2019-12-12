New Lonsdale sports complex celebrating grand opening Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The brand-new Haslam-Sansom Ministry sports complex will open Thursday in Knoxville.

The new facility operated by Emerald Youth Foundation is located on Texas Avenue in the Lonsdale neighborhood. It offers indoor and outdoor recreation areas including lighted soccer fields, a café, a gym as well as a college and career center.

Lonsdale-area Ministry Director Kevin Debose says the complex is a great addition to the community

“This was a dream,” Debose said. “We had long heard that there were young people who couldn’t get to other facilities and to have it just on a walkable scale. Hundreds of kids just can walk here, just makes it amazing.”

The grand opening for the complex takes place Thursday afternoon from 4-7 p.m.