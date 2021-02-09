New ‘Love Kitchen’ van being redesigned following community concern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new van to service Knoxville’s Love Kitchen is now being redesigned.

Community members voiced concerns after seeing a preview of what the imagery on the van would look like. Some say it didn’t accurately depict the Love Kitchen’s founding sisters.

The Love Kitchen and the company it’s working with to wrap the van are now having the design corrected.

“The first thing when I looked at it I said, ‘Who is that? Who are those two women, who are those two white women on the side of that van?’ Because that’s not who they look like,” said community member Vivian Shipe.

Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner are the beloved twin sisters who founded Knoxville’s Love Kitchen. They worked tirelessly to feed people in need.

“They served up not only food, but love and care. So we’re very protective of that image of those two sisters, and that their work must be carried on, but it must be carried on properly,” Shipe said.

Many concerns like hers were heard by both the Love Kitchen and the company wrapping the van. They announced Tuesday afternoon that they were working together to better represent Helen and Ellen.

The Love Kitchen’s executive director told us there was a printing mistake and the colors came out wrong.

In a social media post, Jim McMichael Signs wrote that they did not create the original graphics, but said the first print missed the mark.

The new one is a change some, like Shipe, were eager to see.

“We have to be respectful of what they did, what they looked like, and we must always portray that at any time when we’re doing anything,” Shipe said.

Jim McMichael Signs and Truck Painting sent WATE a statement, which reads: “Our goal as a company is to ensure our clients are happy with our service. After speaking with the Love Kitchen, they are thrilled with their new van.”

The Love Kitchen is set to receive the new van at an event taking place this Friday. It comes as the organization celebrates its 35th anniversary.