New Market home a total loss after fire

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – The New Market Fire and Rescue Team says a local home is a total loss following a fire early Thursday.

The Fire and Rescue team responded to a reported fire on the 2500 block of Old AJ Highway at 5:21 a.m. Thursday. Captain Sammy Soloman said two people had been renovating the house.

All occupants escaped the building and no injuries were reported.

The New Market Fire Department responded to the call.

