New Market home damaged by early morning house fire

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – A garage in New Market was destroyed after an early morning fire.

Fire crews were called to Westward Road before 2 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to largely contain the fire to the garage, which suffered heavy damage. The house did have smoke damage.

Crews from the New Market Fire Department, Jefferson City Fire Department, Lakeway Central Fire and Jefferson City EMS responded to the scene.







No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was not disclosed.