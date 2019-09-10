New Market police officer faces additional charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former New Market police officer is facing new charges after an investigation that began earlier this year.

Joseph Miller was arrested and charged with one count of solicitation of a minor back in May.

Investigators saying Miller tried to arranged a sexual encounter with a girl under the age of 13. That’s when he was fired from the police department.

Since then, investigators say they developed information that Miller tried to solicit an underage girl for sex on more than one occasion.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicting him on several charges – returning indictments on Miller with two counts of solicitation of a minor,one count of attempt to commit rape of a child, one count of solicitation of child rape, and one count of official misconduct.

On Monday, Miller turned himself into authorities and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

