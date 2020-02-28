New motion date set for woman charged in child’s death

Chantae Armstrong, left, appears in court on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 but didn’t enter a plea; prompting a new motion date set before her July 2020 trial.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new development in the case involving the mother of an infant who died after being left in a hot car in August 2019.

Friday was the plea deadline for Chantae Monique Armstrong, 30, charged with murder in the death of her 6-month-old son.

Armstrong appeared in court Friday but did not enter a plea. This prompted a new motion date set before the trial.

Armstrong, also known as Chantae Cabrera, was charged in October with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect.

Knoxville police first responded to the parking lot of a North Knoxville grocery store in August for a report of a child left in a hot car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later saying Armstrong told them she thought she had dropped off the baby at daycare after dropping off her oldest daughter on her way to work.

Armstrong has been given a new motion date of May 1 before the trial is set to begin July 27.

