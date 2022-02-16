KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mural has been completed in the Parkridge neighborhood outside of the Washington Avenue Habitat for Humanity.

The East Tennessee Sunrise mural was created by artist Robert Felker who completed the painting in 2021 with support from private donors and the Parkridge Community Organization. The original concept for the mural was created by RB Morris, Knoxville Poet Laureate (2016-2018).

The mural features a sun rising over mountains and a poem by President Jimmy Carter: “I learned from poetry that art is best derived from artless things, that mysteries might be explored and understood from that which springs most freely from my mind and heart.”

Habitat for Humanity says the mural is a bright spot for the Parkridge neighborhood. It was officially dedicated on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.