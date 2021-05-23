KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– A beautiful new piece of art has been added to Knoxville for all to enjoy and it has a significant meaning behind it.

The unveiling of the COVID-19 Memorial Mural painted on one of the Clinch Avenue Viaduct underpasses at World’s Fair Park happened on Sunday.

WATE 6 On Your Side crews captured the work done on the new COVID-19 memorial mural in World’s Fair Park on Saturday. Today @MayorKincannon and several other city leaders are having a ribbon-cutting for the new piece. @6News https://t.co/6SkisuuvE6 — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) May 23, 2021

“I just hope it brings some light to peoples lives here,” said the artist Kelsey Montague.

The COVID-19 pandemic inspired Montague to create an uplifting mural for the community,

“This idea of you can release a flock of birds, there all different and unique just like all the souls we’ve lost who are different and unique.”

For many who have been affected by COVID-19, it serves as a permanent reminder of the loved ones they lost.

A new mural in Knoxville will serve as a remembrance for those who have lost loved ones due to Covid-19. @6News pic.twitter.com/xr9wmhWrL3 — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) May 23, 2021

“When you lose a loved one you think about their loss always but their memories are here forever,” explained Cynthia J. Finch, the community clinician and representative for Knoxville’s Vaccine Project.

“I lost my husband January 6th with COVID,” said Jenny Peek. “It was very difficult for me.”

For Peek, this mural helps to bring back fond memories of her husband.

“He used to work for the City of Knoxville and this was always a beautiful time when the World’s Fair was here, and he was involved in that, and so being here there’s just so many beautiful memories.”

Jenny is unfortunately not alone in her loss.

“We’ve lost a lot of people,” said City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “638 souls have been lost to this pandemic and many many other people have had their lives affected and all of us have been affected.”

Now, pictures in front of this mural will honor their memories and help capture the beauty of their lives.

“All the families that have lost anybody, this is a place to come if you feel down,” said Peek.