New murder charge filed for Jefferson City man in deadly pedestrian crashes

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A new murder charge has been filed against the man accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians early Monday.

William David Phillips, 34, is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Previous story: Warrants: Jefferson City driver heard ‘voices’ before hitting 3 people, killing pregnant woman, 2-year-old

The new charge involves the unborn child of victim Sierra Cahoon. She, Nolan Cahoon, 2, and the unborn child were killed in the crash.

Arrest warrants say Phillips claimed to hear a “voice” that told him to “go kill the meth addicts,” so he began driving very fast. He said the voice then told him Sierra Cahoon’s baby stroller had meth in it, so he intentionally drove into them, killing both.

Tillman Gunter, 61, of Jefferson City was also struck. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.