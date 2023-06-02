Morning light spills out over the Appalachian mountains along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. (Getty)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A new national recreation trail has been designated in Tennessee, according to a release from the National Park Service.

In total, nine new national recreation trails were designated in nine states and added 340 miles to the National Trails System, NPS says. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland designated the trails in celebration of Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day, which is June 3.

Each of the trails is an existing local or regional trail that is designated as a national recreation trail by either the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture, with the consent of the trail’s managing entity.

“This National Trails Day, I encourage everyone to explore one of the national scenic, historic or recreation trails that make up the National Trails System,” said Haaland. “These trails offer an abundance of opportunities to experience the breathtaking landscapes of our country, all while supporting outdoor recreation activities and boosting local economies.”

The newly designated national recreation trail in Tennessee is the Enterprise South Nature Park, located just outside of Chattanooga. The NPS says it provides 70 miles of walking and cycling paths with options for beginners and those more advanced and through both heavily wood and varying terrains.

In addition to the newest designation, Tennessee also has 36 other National Recreation Trails according to the online application for National Recreation Trails. Ranging from just a tenth of a mile up to 70 miles with the newest addition in Chattanooga, there are trails available statewide with an excellent concentration of options in the eastern half of Tennessee.

Notably, Enterprise South Nature Park will be the longest of Tennessee’s national recreation trails, compared to the previously longest trail listed in the National Recreation Trails application the South Cumberland Trail System, which has 60 miles of trails.

The eight trails added by Haaland include:

Alabama – Vernon Bush Garden Trail (1 mile)

Arkansas (Razorback Greenway (40 miles)

Georgia – Harris Greenway Trail (5+ miles)

Illinois and Wisconsin – The Fabulous Fox! Water Trail (158 miles)

Oregon – Crown Zellerbach Trail (22 miles)

Texas – Wilson Creek Trail (Nearly 10 miles)

Utah – Iron Hills Trail System (29 miles)

Wisconsin – Old Highway 131 Trail. (4.5 miles)