KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been one year since 988 was designated as the official number to call for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The change has already helped save millions of lives.

Ben Harrington, the CEO of the Mental Health Association Of East Tennessee says the rate of suicides increased since the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic about 1 person in 5 suffered from mental health issues, and during the pandemic that number changed dramatically and it became 2 people out of 5. “

In 2020, Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (S. 2661) requiring the Federal Communications Commission to designate 988 as the universal telephone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

“Suicide is a problem and in Knoxville, on average we are going to have close to 100 suicides a year in Knox County,” Harrington said. “That’s probably well undercounted because not every death is going through the medical examiner process.”

He added, “You also got to remember for each completed suicide, there are about 17 to 20 attempts out there. So there’s an awful lot of folks that do get extremely troubled and believe that suicide is their way out of whatever is problematic in their life.”

Before the creation of 988 as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, there was an 800 number. However, it was difficult to find and hard to remember.

Harrington said, “988 was created really as a one-stop shop for persons to call if they were contemplating suicide or in a mental health crisis and to get connected to resources.”

There are several call centers across the state of Tennessee including one in Oak Ridge.

“The average length of the answer time is less than 30 seconds in the state of Tennessee which is really good,” he explained.

According to their data, millions of lives have been impacted.

“There were 4 million calls and texts to the 988 system in the month of May nationally,” Harrington explained. “So if you break that down to Tennessee, there’s still going to be a few hundred thousand in the state of Tennessee on a month-to-month basis.”

But Harrington says there’s still work to be done,

“Eighty-eight percent of calls are answered in the state of Tennessee. It’s not quite where we want it to be. We want it to be over 90% but we’re close,” he said. “I think it’s about 80% of adults don’t know what 988 is. So that means we got some work to do because we need to make it so ingrained in everyone’s memory that it comes naturally. They know who to call.”

They also want everyone to know the number and not fear calling.

“It’s not a sign of weakness to reach out to ask for help,” Harrington said. “It’s actually a sign of strength.”

Harrington adds that only 3% of calls that go to 988 in Tennessee have gotten to a point where emergency services like an ambulance or law enforcement must be involved.