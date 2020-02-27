New Oak Ridge K-25 History Center details city’s secret WWII history

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new K-25 History Center in Oak Ridge is set to open its doors on Thursday.
Located along enrichment street in Oak Ridge, K-25 was a secret site for uranium enrichment during World War II.
It was part of the Manhattan Project to preparing the atomic bombs that fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The museum is split into different periods stretching from before World War II to the demolition of K-25 and the U.S. Department of Energy’s plans for the site.
There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Admission to the museum is free.
