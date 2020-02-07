New operator to run Dandridge at-risk youth center, state officials say

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The State Department of Children’s Services says the management company of Mountain View Youth Center is ending operations in Tennessee by the end of the month.

State officials say Truecore Behavioral Solutions will end its Tennessee operations by the end of February. DCS says it has identified a new operator to run the center in Dandridge and current workers will have the chance to shift to the new provider.

We’ve told you about a number of issues at Mountain View including a string of clashes that required police to be called out to the site late last year.