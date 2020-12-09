New parking lot at House Mountain nearing completion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County Parks & Recreation project to increase parking availability at House Mountain State Nature Area is nearing completion.

Work on the new parking lot at House Mountain is expected to wrap up this week, according to a county release. The new parking lot will double the available spaces that currently exist at the Corryton park.

“This will really help with our parking issue,” said Chuck James, director of parks for Knox County. “Right now, we have folks parking on all sides of Hogskin Road, so this new lot should help alleviate that problem.”

The state, which leases the 500-acre park to the county, oversaw the expansion and grading work on the lot last month. County crews last week then began hauling and spreading the road. The project is expected to cost Knox County less than $3,000.

The nature area features nearly six miles of natural looking trail and is known for its heavily-wooded terrain and rock outcrops. The area is also a popular destination for birdwatching with more than 100 species of bird having been observed on the mountain.

At the top of the Mountain’s 2,100-foot crest, visitors can see the parallel ranges of the Unakas and the Cumberlands – each roughly 30 miles away.

“People always say that Knox County is the gateway to the Smoky Mountains,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “But a lot of people don’t realize what incredible hiking we have right here in our own community. It’s great that access to this park has been expanded so that more people can access it safely.”