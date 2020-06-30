New photos released of Knoxville murder suspect on TBI Most Wanted List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released additional photos of a Knoxville murder suspect recently added to the TBI Most Wanted List.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two new photos of Tomier Jashaud Lundy on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for Lundy in connection to a fatal shooting on Adcock Avenue in Knoxville on April 30. An arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder was issued for Lundy. Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.







Lundy is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.