New postage stamps honor military working dogs

The U.S. Postal Service released a new set of postal stamps Thursday to honor the nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs.

Each of the four stamps features an illustration of a German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois, or Dutch shepherd — the breeds that commonly serve in America’s armed forces.

The name of the depicted breed runs along the top or bottom edge of each stamp. The background of each stamp features a detail of a white star.

The Military Working Dogs stamps are being issued as first-class Forever stamps in booklets of 20.