New preschool honors historic Oak Ridge 85

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new preschool in Oak Ridge and it honors the city’s history as the first school system in the south to integrate following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision. Tuesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Oak Ridge Schools Scarboro Preschool.

It’s a building where education will take place but the building itself is also educational; some of the classes in the school are named after the Oak Ridge 85, the Black students from the Scarboro community who first integrated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High.

“I think that is particularly important and appropriate after we have honored the Oak Ridge 85 and the 65th anniversary of the integration of Oak Ridge Schools being the first school system in the south to do that,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch.

Tuesday’s ceremony included a dedication of rooms for George Walker, Arizona Officer, Fred Brown and Sallie McCaskill.