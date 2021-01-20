New program to help KUB customers struggling to pay utility bills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents and business owners experiencing difficulties in paying utility bills due to COVID-19 now have a new resource for help.

Knoxville Utility Board has joined with TVA and Knoxville-Knox County Community Action committee on a new program to assist KUB business and residential electric customers with outstanding utility bills.

The COVID Utility Relief Effort (CURE) is designed to provide assistance to groups who may not have

previously qualified, including businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19.

CURE can provide a one-time payment of up to $1,000 for residential customers and $3,000 for business customers, or the current outstanding balance due on the account if less than the maximum payment allowed.

“So many in our community have been hit hard by the pandemic. They have found

themselves in financial difficulty and unable to pay their utility bill,” said Barbara Kelly,

CAC Executive Director. “The CURE program is a way for people to get caught up on

payments and move forward.”

There is no income limit to qualify for funds. Applicants must be KUB electric customers and provide proof of their outstanding KUB balance along with photo identification.

Business applications will also need to provide business identification along with proof the applicant is authorized to act on behalf of the business.

CURE will last through September 2021 or until the $6 million funding total of the program

is depleted.

“We know that this has been a difficult year for our community, and we want to assist

our customers whenever possible,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB Vice President and Chief

Customer Officer. “Working together with TVA and CAC has made this possible, and

CURE aims to provide a hand-up for residential and business customers in our

community who are still in need.”

To apply, visit CAC’s website for the residential application and the

business application, or call 865-244-3085 and leave a message if you have additional

questions. For more information on CURE, visit www.kub.org/help.