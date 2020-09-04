New REI store opens Friday in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – REI will open its fifth store in Tennessee and its second location in East Tennessee on Friday.

Outdoor equipment store REI will open a new store in Pigeon Forge on Friday. The 21,500-square-foot store will be located in the tower shops at the Mountain Mile.

Shoppers over the age of two will be required to wear masks and the number of people let inside at one time will be limited.

The store was set to open in the spring but the opening was delayed because of the pandemic.

REI offers virtual events to connect people to the outdoors. Last year, REI helped more than 350,000 people across the country get outside through classes, tours and events.

According to a release, REI plans to invest $5,000 each in two local nonprofits: Discover Life in America and Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. In 2019, REI invested $98,000 in local outdoor nonprofits in Tennessee.

This will be the fifth area location in Tennessee after Brentwood, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit rei.com for more information.