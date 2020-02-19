New scam uses voice-cloning technology

(WKBN and CNN Newsource) – The voicemail you think was left by a loved one may have been a big scam. That’s according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is warning that scammers can now use new voice-cloning software.

The tech mimics voices from audio samples. From there, scammers will create voicemail messages to convince you to send them money.

The nonprofit says the scam may hit businesses first, but they don’t expect it to stop there.

The technology could also be used for emergency scams, which prey on people’s willingness to send money to a friend or relative in need. Also, with the United States in the midst of the 2020 election season, scammers could use the technology to mimic candidates’ voices and drum up “donations.”

How to Avoid a Business Compromise Scam: (Source: Better Business Bureau)-

Secure accounts: Set up multifactor authentication for email logins and other changes in email settings. Be sure to verify changes in information about customers, employees, or vendors.

Train staff: Create a secure culture at your office by training employees on internet security. Make it a policy to confirm all change and payment requests before making a transfer. Don’t rely on email or voicemail.

If you’ve been the victim of a scam, please report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help expose scammers’ tactics and prevent others from having a similar experience.