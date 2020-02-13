New Sevier County Schools partnership will boost funding and connectivity

Sevier County Schools have entered into a partnership to boost their wireless signal and bring new funds to the district.

A Sevier County Schools spokesperson telling us the board met with Vogue Towers in December. The company proposed an agreement to build several towers on school property, increasing cellular coverage for students and faculty. The partnership bringing $70,000 to the school system over the next five years. The agreement includes $10,000 payments per tower installation with a monthly rent of $1,000.

The partnership with Vogue Towers will not just benefit the schools financially and increase broadband service but it will also help keep students safe, making it faster to contact emergency services when needed.