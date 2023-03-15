SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — SkyLand Ranch is one of the newest tourist destinations in Sevier County and it’s helping boost local business.

SkyLand Ranch is right across the street from Tanger Outlets. They opened in November and already have invested $50 million into Sevier County.

“Sevierville has really got behind us and helped us a lot. We get a lot of support from the city there and a lot of the tourism folks really help us promote our business which is a fantastic thing. The community’s really embraced us but it’s a good fit for the area because we are so focused on the family,” said Sales and Marketing Director Jordan Briggs.

From food to entertainment SkyLand Ranch has something for the whole family.

“Once they get to the top we got about 16 acres here and we have miniature animals,” Briggs explained. “We got everything from miniature horses to miniature highland cattle to a donkey to sheep.”

The ranch sits on 100 acres total, which the owners, Mark and Lisa Williford, plan to develop through five separate phases. Right now, some of the main attractions include a chairlift, a mountain coaster, and a 360-degree view of the Smoky Mountains.

Susie Pieper visited SkyLamd Ranch with her family from Columbus, Indiana.

“We heard it just opened. We wanted to do the sky coaster and the animals, and I love bluegrass,” she said.

She added that it may be their first visit to SkyLand Ranch but it won’t be their last.

“We’ll come back every year. I can’t wait to see how it grows. You can tell they’re doing a lot of work on it and it will be neat to see in the future.”

This attraction is not only bringing in more entertainment into Sevier County but more money and jobs in the area.

“We anticipate hiring about 100 to 150 people when we’re mid-summer and fully staffed and that gives a huge impact on the area. We’re really proud to draw from these people because if you know anything about Sevier County, hospitality is truly at the heart of the area,” Briggs said.

One of the big projects that they’re working on right now is an amphitheater that will hold 500 to 1000 people. They’re planning on having a concert series and live entertainment.

Later this year they’re also planning on adding a playground and a gem mine. If you are interested in applying for one of their open positions, click here.