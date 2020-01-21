New ‘Southern Skies’ music festival coming to Knoxville in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A brand new music festival is coming to World’s Fair Park in Knoxville this spring.

Southern Skies Music Festival will be held at World’s Fair Park Saturday, May 16, Dogwood Arts announced Tuesday. The inaugural festival is headlined by singer-songwriter Ben Rector and will be curated by the Knoxville-native group, The Dirty Guv’nahs.

In addition to Rector and the Dirty Guv’nahs, the music lineup will include Elenowen, Sawyer, Electric Darling, Carly Bannister and one more yet-to-be-announced surprise guest.

“We’ve been dreaming up a festival event in our hometown of Knoxville for nearly a decade. This is the city that gave us a shot and supported our rock & roll dreams. Fourteen years later, we’re still at it. We’re still writing new songs and dreaming about how to bring people together for good through music,” says Guv’s frontman, James Trimble. “It is an absolute honor to work with Dogwood Arts as we officially launch Southern Skies Music Festival as an event that we intend to grow together for many years to come. We love their mission, creativity, and our shared authentic love for Knoxville. Can’t wait to see where this goes!”

Festival passes go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 A.M. at southernskiesmusicfestival.com.

Tier 1 prices are $40 while supplies last and VIP passes will cost $125. VIPs will have access to a premium viewing area, hangout space with private bars and restrooms, festival merchandise and other amenities.

Southern Skies is produced by Dogwood Arts and is the newest addition to their music programming, which includes Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival, Open Mic Nights in the Dogwood Gallery, and musical entertainment at the Dogwood Arts Festival.