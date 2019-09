A new bridge spanning the French Broad River in Dandridge is now fully open to traffic.

The previous bridge was demolished back in 2017. The original State Route 92 bridge was built by the Nashville Bridge Company between 1942 and 1944.

It provided a direct route from Dandridge to residents in the Chestnut Hill area.

Tennessee Dept of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi shared these images of the completed bridge.

The new SR 92 Bridge is Dandridge is now fully open to traffic.

State officials say the project addressed safety issues and also made it wider.