New State Library and Archives hosts opening ceremony

Officials attend a ribbon cutting, Monday, April 12, 2021, for the new Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives has celebrated the opening of its new 165,000-square-foot building in Nashville, with several Tennessee governors and other top figures in state government on hand for a ribbon cutting.

Among those attending Monday were former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, Gov. Bill Lee, former Gov. Bill Haslam, former Gov. Winfield Dunn, Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill.

Work began in 2005 on the $123.8 million project, and a groundbreaking took place in late 2017.

The new building is located just outside downtown on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.