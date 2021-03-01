New state report details misconduct charges against LaFollette Mayor

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A newly-released state report is shedding new light on misconduct charges last year brought against LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield.

On September 2, 2020, Stanfield was indicted by the Campbell County Grand Jury on seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for reporting to the Comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to the State Auditor for using city employees and equipment to work on private property, including property that he owned.

The investigation also revealed Stanfield directed a city employee to make false statements to state auditors.

According to report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Stanfield has brought non city-owned equipment, such as lawnmowers and chainsaws, to the city’s Public Works Department for city employees to repair. Some of the repairs were done using city time and/or equipment.

Mayor Stanfield acknowledged that he ran a side business repairing small engines that was unrelated to his position with the city.

The investigative report also notes the City of LaFollette paved a former councilman’s private driveway in 2018. The former councilman has since voluntarily reimbursed the city for the cost of paving.

“It’s important that city officials understand what’s proper and take steps to prevent misuse of city employees or equipment,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the former Public Works Department management knew about the mayor’s actions and allowed it to take place. All officials must understand their responsibility to Tennessee taxpayers and provide the proper oversight.”

To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html

A lifelong resident of LaFollette, Stanfield started working for the City of LaFollette’s Public Works Department after two years of active military service. He was elected as the Mayor in 2008 and won his fourth re-election in 2020 after running unopposed.