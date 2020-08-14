New Tazewell man arrested in connection to meth trafficking ring

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A man in New Tazewell been arrested as part of an investigation into a meth trafficking ring.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Radford Fox Jr. at a home along Sunset Hills Lane in New Tazewell Wednesday morning.

During the search, detectives found meth, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Fox Jr. was arrested and charged with 3 Counts of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale. At the time of today’s arrest, Fox was under a $100,000 bond for a previous arrest on charges of Felony Evading Arrest, Retaliation for Past Action and Driving on Revoked.

