New Tazewell police arrest man found with stolen guns, truck and power tools

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A New Tazewell man is facing several charges this morning after he is found with a stolen truck, guns, power tools and more.
New Tazewell police arrested Lester Joe Bradley Wagner while investigating a burglary and vandalism at a local business on Saturday, February 8.
Wagner was found in possession of a stolen Dodge pickup truck, a golf cart, a utility trailer, firearms and several power tools.
Wagner is charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of vandalism and theft of property between $10,000-$60,000.
