New Tennessee jobless claims top 10,000 for first time since February

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading “Welcome Back Now Open” is posted on the window of a Morton’s Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, March 26, that the state’s unemployment rate in February was 8.5%, down from 9% in January. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee reported 10,000 new unemployment claims in the first week of April, the most since the final week of February.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 10,847 new jobless claims were made in the week ending on April 3. It’s the most since the final two weeks of February.

Total continued claims statewide are 41,505, an increase of 195 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 689 new claims were filed, with 2,151 claims continuing.

A total of 144,548 new claims have been filed in Tennessee since the week ending on Jan. 9. Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,119,502 claims made in Tennessee.