KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There will be a new top dog on Rocky Top when the fall semester begins.

The University of Tennessee athletic department put out a video on its social media pages marking the end of Smokey X’s career and the beginning of Smokey XI’s time as the official mascot of the Volunteers.

Smokey X, made his debut in 2013 during the football season. The bluetick coonhound is one of the many from the Hudson family line that has looked over and cared for the mascots.

Tennessee live mascot Smokey X, a Bluetick Coonhound, gets a sip of water while on the field against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Tennessee mascot Smokey is seen in the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Handlers run with Tennessee mascot Smokey as the team enters the stadium before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee mascot Smokey runs across the end zone after a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Smokey X saw the Vols go 57-54 on the football field and over saw three coaching changes during his tenure. He was also present at the state Capitol Building in 2019 for a bill that officially recognized the bluetick coonhound as the official dog breed of the state of Tennessee.

Smokey XI will begin his reign Sept. 3 against Ball State.