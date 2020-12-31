New unemployment claims in TN top 10K for first time since early October

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — More than 10,000 new unemployment compensation claims were filed this week in Tennessee, an increase that returns the state to a level last seen in early October.

Data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce shows 10,198 people filed claims for the week of Dec. 26. That’s nearly 2,800 more than the previous week.

Total claims statewide are 45,226.

In Knox County, data shows 261 new claims were filed, with 1,916 claims continuing.

Total claims filed since the start of the pandemic in March is 964,384, with one more week to go in 2020.