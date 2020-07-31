New veterans memorial along Oak Ridge Highway to be built in Solway

SOLWAY, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee will soon have a new memorial paying tribute to veterans and their service to the nation.

The Tennessee Valley Authority Retirees Association and the Solway Baptist Church will construct a new veterans memorial on Oak Ridge Highway in the area known as the Veterans Memorial Mile.

The site will feature a wall with all six military emblems emblazoned on it: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard. Organizers said when the Space Force emblem is available, it will be added as well.

“It’s to honor the veterans from the region as well as across the state, reflect and remember,” Spokesperson Barbara Martocci said.

Lots of local companies have donated construction materials for this memorial. Construction is expected to be completed in late fall.

Organizers said once it is safe for people to gather, a military dedication ceremony will take place.