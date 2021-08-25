New visitation rules and COVID-19 dashboard launched at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has new visitation guidelines. ETCH has also launched a weekly COVID-19 dashboard.

Only two people are allowed to visit at a time and no visitors under 16 years old will be allowed in inpatient hospital settings. However, siblings will still be allowed to be in outpatient areas, like Koppel Plaza and Medical Office buildings, rehabilitation centers, and primary care office practices. In addition, masks will be required in all public areas of the hospital.

If your child is admitted to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with COVID-19 there could be even more visitation restrictions. Those will be discussed by the inpatient care team.

On Wednesday, August 25, Children’s Hospital released its first COVID-19 weekly dashboard. Hospital officials will share inpatient statistics every Wednesday on social media with parents and caregivers.

In the past week, 11 kids have been admitted to the hospital with COVID. Four of those were under 5 years old, one was between 6-11 years old, and the other six patients were over 12 years old. Of those over 12, zero have been vaccinated.

Aug. 25 ETCH’s COVID-19 Dashboard

On August 25, four children were admitted into inpatient care and one was placed into the ICU. This dashboard can be found on Children’s Hospital’s Facebook and Twitter pages.