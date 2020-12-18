New York driver rescued after spending 10 hours trapped under 4 feet of snow

OWEGO, N.Y. (WTEN) — Amid Thursday’s snowstorm, a 58-year-old man spent more than 10 hours stranded beneath 4 feet of snow before police were able to find his buried car.

New York State Police Sergeant Jason Cawley asked Tioga County 911 dispatchers if there were any emergency calls still pending.

Dispatchers said they’d received many calls from a man who needed help after running off the road, but that police hadn’t been able to find the car.

When Crawley arrived on the scene in the Campville area of Owego, he couldn’t find the car either.

He got out of his vehicle to verify the addresses on a row of mailboxes, and as he waded through the snowdrifts, he made contact with the missing car’s windshield.

Crawley did some digging and finally reached the driver who’d been calling for help: Kevin Kresen, of Candor.

Kresen said he had been plowed in by a truck. Stranded without heat, he was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.