New Young-Williams Pet Resource Center nearly complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Work at Young-Williams Animal Center’s new pet resource center is nearing completion.

More than a dozen volunteers have pitched in at the shelter doing things like painting, building desks and installing tile and trim.

This renovation and expansion helped the shelter provide counseling and resources to pet owners who need it.

”We are so excited to provide for community pets owners as well as for our team,” said YWAC CEO Janet Testerman.

Please help us! We're in need of bags of dry cat food for our Pet Food Pantry. This is a wonderful program through our… Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Friday, November 8, 2019

Young-Williams says they hope to be using this space by the end of this week or next week but we’re told there are still some more finishing touches to do.