Newborn baby found abandoned in wooded area

SILVER SPRING, MD (CNN, WJLA) – A baby girl is recovering after she was found alone and abandoned in the wooded areas of Silver Spring, Maryland, just hours after she was born.

If it weren’t for her cries, the baby could’ve been left abandoned in the heat for much longer. Even now, police are not sure how long she was out there.

Thankfully, around 5 p.m. on Friday, a man walking by heard her and called for help.

Police say she was left just a few hours after being born.

Maryland’s Safe Haven Law guarantees that anyone who needs to give up a baby can do so at a hospital or police station within 10 days from the child’s birth anonymously and safely. Anyone who abandons a baby elsewhere may face charges.

Anyone with information on the baby or the baby’s mother is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department.