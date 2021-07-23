Newport athlete diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE)- A Newport athlete will now take on the toughest opponent of her young life. Madylyn Bible just started chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Bible has a long road of recovery ahead of her, but she has a large team behind her made out of supportive community members. Madylyn and her sister, Matisse, love playing sports.

“I play basketball, I play volleyball, and I’m wanting to play softball,” said Matisse.

Their dad John Bible added, “Madylyn and Matisse actually play on the same volleyball and basketball team at their middle school.”

Eleven-year-old Matisse started to notice some unusual behavior in her fourteen-year-old sister while they were playing at a basketball game.

“She was always like really tired when she was running up and down the court,” Matisse explained.

Their parents John and Brandi Bible had also noticed some changes and took action.

John said, “she had a lymph node that was swollen quite a bit. It almost felt like the size of a golf ball and that alarmed her. Then through a series of tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds, things kept pointing to something more serious, and then finally a biopsy gave us the final diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

Madylyn had her first round of chemotherapy on Tuesday and people in the Cocke County community decided to support her by wearing blue.

“Everybody from people in the school system has been supportive, the sheriff’s department, churches, courthouse, I mean the list goes on,” said her mom, Brandi. “I know it made her day a lot better because it was really, really tough.”

Brandi said multiple people have made t-shirts to support the family,

“They’ve sold out twice to help benefit and pay for medical expenses for her chemotherapy.”

Both Brandy and John said this type of community support is what they are extremely grateful for during such a difficult time.

“It’s nice when you see the people that you have helped teach and helped them become successful and later they’re there to help you and you see them every day,” said John.

The Bible family is fighting to get Madylyn back on the basketball court and her community is cheering her on, hoping she wins the fight against cancer.

Along with the t-shirt sales, a basketball tournament is scheduled for August 6, 7, and 8 at Cocke County Rec Department.

All proceeds will be given to the family of Madylyn Bible to help out with their long journey ahead of them. The Bible’s said they never thought they would have to endure something like this.

Brandi Bible said, “she’s always been very healthy and active. So when you look at her you would never dream that something is wrong, and I guess that was what has shocked a lot of people in our community that’s played basketball with her and being with her at events and things because you don’t even realize and then in a blink of an eye it can all change.”

Madylyn will have twelve Chemo treatments for the next six months at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. At three months they will test to see if the treatments are working.

Madylyn does have her own account at Commercial Bank in Newport where anyone can stop by and donate to help with medical costs for her family.